RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $1.18 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies engages in rice milling for producing, processing, and marketing of natural and nutrient dense products derived from grains. It also offers include organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

