Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives $623.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $598.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTMVY shares. HSBC raised Rightmove from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 457 ($5.51) to GBX 490 ($5.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 497 ($6.00) to GBX 590 ($7.12) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

About Rightmove

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

