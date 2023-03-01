RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP) Increases Dividend to GBX 19 Per Share

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.23) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:RCP traded up GBX 26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,990 ($24.01). 204,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,366. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,383.10 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,019.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,139.39. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 1,896 ($22.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,691.81 ($32.48). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09.

Insider Transactions at RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($23.99), for a total transaction of £80,156.16 ($96,725.18). In other news, insider Jutta Rosenborg sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($23.99), for a total transaction of £80,156.16 ($96,725.18). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,002 ($24.16) per share, with a total value of £19,879.86 ($23,989.21). Insiders own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

