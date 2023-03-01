Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

