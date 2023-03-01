Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.00.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 28.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 39,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
