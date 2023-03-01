Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $23.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 7.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.87. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.43) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $228,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after buying an additional 11,483,566 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 20,951.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

