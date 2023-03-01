RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 55.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 572,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,170. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 60.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

