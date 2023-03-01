Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $30,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $422.32. 303,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

