Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.65-$4.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,810,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,504. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

