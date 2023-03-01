Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18. Ross Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. 3,503,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 32,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 660 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

