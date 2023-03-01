Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.65-4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.72.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,471,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,255. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

