Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $9.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.24. 721,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.04 and a beta of 1.55. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $109.17.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.03 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,262 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $105,717.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,067.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $172,147.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,459.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,806 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,448 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,819,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.