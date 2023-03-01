Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRNA. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.38.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.66. 4,533,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,056. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moderna will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $1,603,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,322,463.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $344,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $1,603,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197,209 shares in the company, valued at $352,322,463.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,245 shares of company stock valued at $79,984,576 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moderna by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

