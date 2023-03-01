Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) to Issue $1.32 Quarterly Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 1.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down C$5.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$132.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,133,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,661. The firm has a market cap of C$183.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$144.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$134.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.74.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.61.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.