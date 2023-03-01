Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Up 141.0% in February

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,605,800 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the January 31st total of 666,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RUSMF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals, Inc engages in the distribution and processing of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

