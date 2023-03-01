Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3,250.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $75,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ryder System from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ryder System from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Ryder System from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

NYSE R traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.20. 153,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,610. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $85.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.29. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc is a logistics and transportation company, which engages in providing supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS).

