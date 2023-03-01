Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 1,153,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

About Safe Bulkers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 2,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 904,423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 475,815 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 634,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.