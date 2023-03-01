Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.50 to $2.85 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, February 16th.
Safe Bulkers Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.75. 1,153,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,964. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $456.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc provides international marine drybulk transportation services. The firm offers transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The company was founded on December 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Les Acanthes, Monaco.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.