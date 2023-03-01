Safestay (LON:SSTY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29), with a volume of 133462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

Safestay Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £15.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Safestay

(Get Rating)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.