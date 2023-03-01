Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.12-$7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to 7.12-7.14 EPS.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.86.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.