Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.12-$7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.50 billion-$34.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.03 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY24 guidance to 7.12-7.14 EPS.
Salesforce Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,818,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,281. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.32.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Salesforce by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,863 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
