Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.12-7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of 34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.13 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.86.
Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,957,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,762. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.
In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
