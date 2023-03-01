Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.12-7.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of 34500-34700, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.13 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.12-$7.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.86.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,957,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,762. The stock has a market cap of $167.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 584.32, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,643 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,835. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

