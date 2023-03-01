Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 143.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

