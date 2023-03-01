Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 82.0% from the January 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAXPY. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €52.00 ($55.32) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Sampo Oyj Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAXPY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.28. 34,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,189. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.90. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

