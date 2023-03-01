Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,414,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,313 shares during the period. Sandstorm Gold accounts for approximately 1.9% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 40.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,742,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,993 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,885,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 395,529 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth about $32,134,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 331,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,013. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

