Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.69

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.69 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Saratoga Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Saratoga Investment has a payout ratio of 75.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Saratoga Investment to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.37. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.87 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Saratoga Investment from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

