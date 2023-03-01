Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,590 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.07.

Shares of SRPT traded up $25.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,515,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,479. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

