Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Raised to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Up 19.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded up $23.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,014,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $152.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 189.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $421,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.