Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $23.05 on Wednesday, hitting $145.18. 4,238,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.89. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $152.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,639,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

