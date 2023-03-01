Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Trading Down 3.7%

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $117.53 and last traded at $118.45. 884,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 958,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 19.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 97.37% and a negative net margin of 81.76%. The business had revenue of $258.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $111,921,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,475.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 789,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 759,045 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,129,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 685,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after buying an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 509.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 699,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 584,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

