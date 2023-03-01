SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
SCI Engineered Materials stock remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.