SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Short Interest Update

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

SCI Engineered Materials stock remained flat at $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. SCI Engineered Materials has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

