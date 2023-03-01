Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $13.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 1.2 %

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 36,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,033 shares of company stock worth $247,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sculptor Capital Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 21,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 82,674 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

