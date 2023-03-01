Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) PT Raised to $13.00

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.17% from the stock’s current price.
Sculptor Capital Management Trading Up 1.2 %
Sculptor Capital Management stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.08. 36,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.68.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 56,033 shares of company stock worth $247,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
About Sculptor Capital Management
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.
