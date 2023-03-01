SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06.
In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
