SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity

In other SeaChange International news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 259,322 shares of company stock valued at $123,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SeaChange International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

