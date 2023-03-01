SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

SEAS stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,406. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 42,031 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

