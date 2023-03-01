SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $187,000.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.