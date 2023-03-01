SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 124.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Shares of SEAS stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. The stock had a trading volume of 195,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,264. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.62. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 2.01.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $997,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth $187,000.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

