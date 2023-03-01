Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY) Short Interest Update

Séché Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:SECVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Séché Environnement Stock Performance
Séché Environnement stock remained flat at $22.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. Séché Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $22.90.
