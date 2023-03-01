Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 1,578 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $165.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

