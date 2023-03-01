Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,866 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 195,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

