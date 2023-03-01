Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STE. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in STERIS by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $188.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $187.41.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

