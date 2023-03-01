Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 889 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 13.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 262.5% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $131.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

