Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH opened at $259.34 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.97.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

