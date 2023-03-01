Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 233 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citigroup Price Performance

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Shares of C stock opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

