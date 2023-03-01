Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 383.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 103,042 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $205,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 71.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.65 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.81.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

