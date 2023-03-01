Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 4.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 136,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 245,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Semrush Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semrush (SEMR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.