Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Trading Down 4.1%

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.26. Approximately 136,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 245,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEMR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Semrush from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Semrush alerts:

Semrush Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semrush Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after acquiring an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 961.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 169,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter valued at about $1,177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.