ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1,316.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Engineers Gate Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.94. The stock had a trading volume of 913,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,639. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $414.94.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,616 shares of company stock valued at $31,359,809. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

