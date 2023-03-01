Shake Shack (SHAK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK):

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $63.00 to $67.00.

2/8/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – Shake Shack was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

1/5/2023 – Shake Shack had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shake Shack Stock Up 2.3 %

Shake Shack stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.07. 813,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Shake Shack Inc alerts:

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $238.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $419,468.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 96.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.