Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in February

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shanghai Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of Shanghai Industrial stock remained flat at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43. Shanghai Industrial has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Featured Stories

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

