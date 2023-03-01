SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Update

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,200 shares, a growth of 336.8% from the January 31st total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBET traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,953. SharpLink Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharpLink Gaming

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm operates through the following segments: Affiliate Marketing Services (United States), Sports Gaming Client Services, Enterprise TEM, and Affiliate Marketing Services (International).

