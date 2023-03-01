Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 13.0 %
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
