Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 13.0 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.