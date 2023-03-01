Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.
Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.70 and a beta of 2.14. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $32.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.
