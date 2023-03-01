Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Increases By 1,800.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmeraMex International Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of AmeraMex International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 9,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.
About AmeraMex International
