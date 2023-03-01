Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Increases By 1,800.0%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AmeraMex International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. 9,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AmeraMex International has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

