Short Interest in Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Decreases By 45.3%

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the January 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 156.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ORAAF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. 7,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

About Aura Minerals

Aura Minerals, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The firm holds interest in the following material producing mines: Aranzazú located in Mexico, San Andreas in Honduras, and Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique in Brazil. It also has additional projects such as Almas, Matupa, and Sao Francisco in Brazil, and Tolda Fria in Colombia.

