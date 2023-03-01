Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declines By 45.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,645. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.99.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

